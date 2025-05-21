May 21, 2025 8:00 AM 2 min read

Tesla Robotaxi Rival Waymo Reaches 10 Million Paid Rides Milestone As Self-Driving Cars Step Into The Spotlight

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Robotaxi Waymo has announced it reached the 10 million paid Robotaxi rides milestone, doubling its lifetime total in a period of 5 months.

What Happened: The company shared a video on the social media platform X to commemorate the achievement on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...
The 10 million paid rides include major U.S. cities where the company operates its services, like Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco. Waymo CEO Tekedra Mawakana spoke about the milestone at Google's I/O Developer Conference. "These are all paid trips, and they represent people who are really integrating Waymo Driver into their everyday lives," Mawakana shared.
 
Why It Matters: The autonomous taxi company announced its expansion into previously untapped areas in California, including San Jose, as Waymo received regulatory approval from the CPUC.
  
Waymo had also recently shared that the company completed over 250,000 paid robotaxi rides in a week in all of its cities, with the company also announcing a partnership with Toyota Motor Corp. TM, which would focus on making self-driving tech for personal ownership.

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says that the Robotaxi launch in June will see 10 vehicles on the road in the first week. However, it could be ramped up to over 1,000 autonomous driving vehicles a couple of months after June's launch.

Price Action: GOOGL gained 0.47% in Pre-Market trading, currently valued at $164.75, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.
Read Next:
Ross Gerber Slams Tesla's FSD Technology Ahead Of Robotaxi Launch, Maintains Bearish Views On Elon Musk's EV Giant After Dumping 10% Stake in Q1
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$164.780.49%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.94
Growth
88.76
Quality
82.99
Value
52.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$165.980.40%
TM Logo
TMToyota Motor Corp
$184.02-1.26%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$345.700.55%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechAutonomous DrivingConsumer Techelectric vehiclesmobilityrobotaxi
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved