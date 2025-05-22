Meta Offers AI Startups Free Tools, Funding To Boost Llama Model Adoption

Meta Platforms Inc META on Wednesday announced the Llama Startup Program, which will empower early-stage startups to innovate and build generative AI applications with Llama.

The Llama Startup Program is ideal for those building generative AI applications in various industries, including technology and software, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications, and retail and eCommerce.

The program invited incorporated startups that have raised less than $10 million in funding and have at least one developer on staff to apply.

Members of the Llama Startup Program will receive resources and support from Llama experts along their journey.

During the initial phase of the Llama Startup Program, Meta will reimburse the cost of using Llama through hosted APIs via cloud inference providers. Members may receive up to $6,000 per month for up to six months to help them offset the costs of building and enhancing their generative AI solutions.

This funding enables startups to experiment, innovate, and scale their solutions without the immediate financial burden. Members of the program will receive hands-on technical support from the Llama team.

In April, Meta announced that it had launched a standalone AI app, built with Llama 4, to compete with OpenAI‘s ChatGPT, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google’s Gemini, and xAI‘s Grok by providing users with a more personalized AI experience. The company projected that its generative AI products could potentially rake in revenue of $460 billion-$1.4 trillion by the year 2035.

Price Action: META stock is up 0.39% at $638.00 premarket at the last check Thursday.

