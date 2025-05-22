Marc Andreessen Once Predicted That AI Could Save The Economy, But Mark Cuban Thinks Corporations Will Fight To Keep Profits High

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen in 2023 said that artificial intelligence could function as an economic catalyst. However, Mark Cuban believes entrenched corporate interests will resist letting it flourish freely.

What Happened: In a sweeping essay and subsequent interviews, the a16z co-founder described AI as a productivity amplifier—one that could increase wages, reduce costs, and spark broad economic growth.

He predicted that capitalist incentives would eventually drive companies to scale AI access the way they did with smartphones and electric cars.

However, when the video resurfaced online on Wednesday, billionaire entrepreneur Cuban offered a stark rebuttal.

"The issue is companies will do all they can to protect their IP and anything that impacts their competitiveness," Cuban wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, responding to Andreessen's optimism, adding they will do all they can to disrupt synthetic data creation.

While acknowledging the feasibility of Andreessen's vision, where optimization drives costs toward zero, Cuban compared it to the disruptive effect of fracking in the energy sector.

Still, he warned of intense corporate resistance. "Companies will spend unlimited amounts to create opacity and take adversarial actions to protect their margins. It will be nonstop fighting under the cloak of darkness."

Why It's Important: The debate underscores a broader tension over who will benefit from AI's rapid advancement. As governments grapple with how to regulate AI, the outcome could determine whether the technology becomes a public good or a walled-off asset benefiting only a few.

Earlier this month, Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang, in an interview, said that if he were a student today, he would leverage generative AI to boost his career prospects.

Although only 11% of young Americans use AI regularly, Huang remains confident that AI skills will remain relevant and valuable in the future.

Last month, during a discussion at Hamilton College in Upstate New York, former President Barack Obama cautioned that AI is now capable of outperforming "60–70% of programmers," implying that only "the best coders" may withstand the impending wave of automation.

