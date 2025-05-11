Obama Says Only 'The Best Coders' Will Survive As AI Takes Over 60%–70% Of Programming Jobs — 'You Just Won't Need A Coder'

Artificial intelligence is not just speeding up production lines anymore — it is coming straight for the coding world. During a conversation at Hamilton College in Upstate New York on April 3, former President Barack Obama warned that AI can now outperform “60–70% of programmers,” suggesting that only “the best coders” will survive the coming wave of automation.

As AI’s reach moves beyond traditional manufacturing and into knowledge-based industries, experts believe workers across all fields must rethink their roles.

AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Work

During the Hamilton College event, Obama shared that AI is transforming industries far beyond expectations. “Already, the current models of AI are not necessarily the ones that you purchase or that you just get through the retail ChatGPT, but the more advanced models that are available now to companies,” he said.

He emphasized that while top-tier coders will still thrive by integrating AI tools into their work, many standard coding tasks will be automated. “You just won’t need a coder,” he said.

Obama’s comments align with broader warnings from industry leaders. At the 2024 World Government Summit in Dubai, Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang stated, “Almost everybody would tell you it is vital that your children learn computer science or how to program. In fact, it’s almost exactly the opposite.”

Huang said that AI is closing the technology gap, making everyone capable of using technology without needing to learn traditional programming. He reiterated that coding may be losing relevance as AI becomes capable of handling programming tasks.

He also encouraged the next generation to explore other fields. “The countries, the people that understand how to solve a domain problem in digital biology or education of young people or in manufacturing or farming," he said. "Those who understand domain expertise now can utilize [coding] technology that is readily available to you.”

Adding another viewpoint, Microsoft MSFT co-founder Bill Gates discussed the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market during an interview on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in March.

“The era that we’re just starting is that intelligence is rare. You know, a great doctor, a great teacher. And with AI, over the next decade, will become free, commonplace,” he said.

Gates predicted that AI would replace humans for most tasks within a decade, but not all. “There’ll be some things we reserve for ourselves,” he said. “We won’t want to watch computers play baseball.”

Employers across finance and tech are also shifting their hiring priorities. As Business Insider reported in April, firms like Goldman Sachs GS and Morgan Stanley MS are now seeking engineers with strong business acumen and experience working alongside AI technologies, emphasizing skills such as prompt engineering.

Statistics further show the magnitude of the shift. Over the past two years, more than 27% of U.S. computer programming jobs have disappeared, according to a March analysis from The Washington Post.

Much of this decline has been attributed to AI’s ability to perform routine coding tasks more efficiently than human workers.

Despite these changes, the human role in coding is not entirely vanishing. The Wall Street Journal reported that AI tools increasingly take over repetitive work, allowing human coders to focus on creative problem-solving, oversight, and complex systems architecture.

Image: Shutterstock