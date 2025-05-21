Elon Musk Brushes Off Potential Tesla-Uber Deal, Believes Owners Could Add Their Cars To EV Giant's Autonomous Fleet Instead

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk believes Tesla owners would be able to add their vehicles to the company's fleet of self-driving cars, as he says no to any potential deal with Uber Technologies Inc. UBER.

What Happened: "We have millions of cars that will be able to operate autonomously. And I should say that it’s a combination of a Tesla-owned fleet and also enabling Tesla owners to be able to add or subtract their car to the fleet," Musk said in an interview with CNBC's David Faber.

Musk believes that it could be a mix of Uber and Airbnb Inc. ABNB, where Tesla owners could add their cars to the autonomous fleet and earn money.

"Tesla has all the ingredients necessary to offer a vast self-driving fleet, overnight," Musk said in the interview, reiterating the company's FSD technology's capabilities.

Why It Matters: The interview and Musk's comments outlined the billionaire's vision for the company's future, which focuses heavily on FSD and autonomous driving.

Musk also shared that next month's Robotaxi launch in Austin is going ahead as planned and could be ramped up to over 1,000 vehicles within the next few months and hundreds of thousands by the end of next year, "if not a million," he said.

Elsewhere, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi brushed off any concerns about Tesla’s autonomous driving capabilities. “You could argue that rideshare is going to finally beat personal car ownership in a world where you've got robots driving all over the place,” he said, and suggested there wasn’t a single big winner.

Tesla's stock surged over 3.54% as Musk reaffirmed his commitment to Tesla and pledged to remain CEO for the next five years. New insured registration data from China also indicates an uptick in sales for the EV giant, which was at 11,130 registrations for the week of 12-18 May 2025, a stark increase from a little over 3,000 registrations the week prior.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.51% at close and currently trades for $343.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock