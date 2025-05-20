Trump AI Czar Says Sci-Fi Future Imagined By Issac Asimov Is Here After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Observes World Needs Millions Of New Workers

On Monday, David Sacks, a tech investor and White House AI advisor, said that he believes the science fiction world created by Isaac Asimov is about to become reality, after Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang stated that humanoid robots could fill the significant global labor shortage.

What Happened: Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared a Bloomberg interview clip in which Huang said that there's a massive workers shortage, especially in manufacturing, citing an aging population and declining birth rates.

"The first use case will probably be manufacturing," Huang said. "The world is short of workers—aging population, declining birth rate. And so, I think the world needs a lot more workers. Robotics is one of the best ways for us to supplement all of that."

He called robotics essential for driving productivity and reducing inflation, describing the space as a "$50 trillion industry that wants to grow and needs [workers]."

The video prompted a response from Sacks, who said, "When I was a kid, I read every Isaac Asimov story about robots," adding, "It's crazy to think that we'll be living in that future within the decade."

Why It's Important: Musk, whose company Tesla makes the Optimus robot, was previously asked about the possibility of a Skynet-like scenario from Terminator, where robots take control of the world.

In response, the tech mogul estimated that there's a 10% to 20% chance of that happening within the next five to ten years. While that may seem alarming, he encouraged people to see the optimistic side — there’s still an 80% to 90% chance of achieving "extreme prosperity for all."

Musk has also predicted that in a few years, robots will surpass human surgeons.

Moreover, the Tesla CEO has said that the company plans to produce several thousand Optimus humanoid robots this year so that they can be deployed in its factories. This process will help refine the next version, which is expected to launch next year and potentially be sold to other companies.

Price Action: Nvidia shares rose 0.13% during Monday's regular session and closed at $135.57. Tesla shares dropped 2.25% during the same period to close at $342.02, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that NVDA maintained a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long term. It achieved a momentum ranking in the 83rd percentile and a growth ranking in the 95th percentile. More details on other metrics are available here.

