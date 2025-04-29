Tesla's First Batch Of Semi Trucks To Roll Out From Nevada Plant By Late 2025, Despite Disruption From Trump's 145% Tariffs

Tesla Inc. TSLA said that the company expects the first units of the Semi to enter production by the end of the year.

What Happened: Dan Priestley, the head of Tesla's Semi Program, said that the Giga factory in Nevada can produce 50,000 units annually, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

"First units are set to be on the line by the end of this year, and we’ll be ramping the factory throughout 2026," he said in the report.

Why It Matters: News of the Semi production comes in as Tesla's plans to scale the truck's production were disrupted by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on China.

Elon Musk's EV giant was ready to ‘absorb' the costs of the imports when tariffs were at 34%, but the plan has since become unfeasible due to the 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

The company has also committed to delivering Semi trucks to PepsiCo Inc. PEP. Tesla had previously delivered over 50 EV Semi Trucks to PepsiCo last year.

Elsewhere, Musk has reiterated that the company is on track to release its robotaxi, a ride-hailing service that utilizes Tesla's FSD technology, in June. The company has already begun services in a limited rollout restricted to company employees in Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area, and has already completed 1,500 trips.

