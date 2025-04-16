April 16, 2025 6:54 AM 2 min read

Tesla Touts FSD Capabilities, Elon Says Predicts Cars Will Soon 'Drive Itself Right To Your House'

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has made a bold prediction in light of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.

What Happened: In a post on social media platform X by Tesla's official handle on Tuesday, the company hailed its vehicles' FSD capabilities and said, ‘One day, it'll drive itself right to your house.'

Elon Musk reposted the post with a quote, saying, ‘This year.'

Why It Matters: Musk's prediction comes in when Tesla has showcased how its vehicles have logged in over 50,000 driverless miles between its manufacturing facilities in California and Texas.

However, others do not share the billionaire’s optimism regarding FSD, with Tesla Bull Ross Gerber calling FSD ‘Like a 12-year-old driving', compared to the likes of Alphabet's GOOGL GOOG Waymo.

Waymo has logged more than 20 million autonomous miles and boasts over 2 million paid autonomous rides, establishing a healthy lead in the self-driving race. While Tesla lags behind Waymo, Musk has teased the arrival of Cybercab ride-hailing services in Austin, Texas.

Elsewhere, the Trump administration's tariffs on China could prove to be a problem for Tesla's Cybercab ambitions. Tesla has also suspended taking new orders for its Model S and X in China.

Price Action: TSLA has experienced a 33% YTD decline in stock value and currently trades for $254.11, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

