Tim Cook Says Hiking At National Parks One Of His 'Favorite Things To Do' But Rangers Struggling With Staffing Cuts

by Ananya Gairola
On Saturday, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook marked National Park Week by expressing his love for hiking, even as U.S. national parks face staffing shortages and budget cuts.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Cook took to X, formerly Twitter, and celebrated National Park Week, stating, "Hiking at our national parks is one of my favorite things to do, and Apple Maps has thousands of amazing trails and hikes to discover. Happy #NationalParkWeek!"

National Park Week, which runs from April 19–27, 2025, aims to highlight the beauty and significance of America's national parks, from iconic landscapes to historic sites.

Why It’s Important: Cook's post came amid growing concerns about staffing issues within the National Park Service, which has faced challenges due to federal layoffs and a reduced workforce.

The NPS laid off around 1,000 employees in February 2025, just ahead of the peak season, exacerbating the agency's already strained operations.

According to NPS officials, the agency has seen a 15% decrease in full-time staff over the past decade, impacting park services such as reservations, clean-up, and educational programs, reported NPR.

A bit of relief came when the Donald Trump administration allowed the NPS to fill seasonal positions that had been frozen due to a federal hiring ban. This move permits the hiring of up to 7,700 seasonal workers, above the three-year average of 6,350 positions, the report noted.

