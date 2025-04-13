Elon Musk's Legal Battle, China's Ambitions, Amazon's 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Investments, And More: This Week In AI

This past weekend saw a flurry of activity in the tech world, with major developments in AI and legal battles making headlines. From Elon Musk’s ongoing legal tussle with OpenAI to China’s ambitious AI funding, the tech landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Here’s a quick recap of the weekend’s top stories.
Ex-OpenAI Staffers Rally Behind Musk
A group of 12 former OpenAI employees has come forward to support Musk in his legal fight against the AI startup’s shift to a for-profit model. The ex-staffers, who were part of OpenAI from 2018 to 2024, have asked a California district court to allow them to voice their concerns about the company’s transformation.
China’s $8.2 Billion Bet on AI
China has unveiled a 60 billion yuan (US$8.2 billion) government-backed fund aimed at kick-starting early-stage AI projects. The move is seen as a part of China’s strategy to lead the global AI race and comes amidst escalating trade tensions with the U.S. and a nationwide push for tech self-sufficiency.
Record-Breaking Seed Round for New AI Startup
Mira Murati, the former CTO of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, is reportedly seeking a whopping $2 billion seed round for her new AI venture, Thinking Machines Lab. The amount is double what Murati was targeting just under two months ago.
Amazon’s AI Investments: A ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Reinvention’
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN CEO Andy Jassy has shed light on the company’s AI strategy in his annual letter to shareholders. Jassy highlighted the company’s focus on generative AI as a transformative force, with the potential to “reinvent virtually every customer experience.”
Amazon’s AI Milestone
Amazon has announced the release of a new speech-based AI model called Amazon Nova Sonic. The system integrates both speech comprehension and voice generation within one unified architecture, removing the need for multiple standalone models to manage each task separately.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain
