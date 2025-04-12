Elon Musk's Cybertruck Is Controversial, But Kids Love It

The Tesla Cybertruck may be polarizing among adults, but it is a hit among children.

What Happened: Children are enamored with the Cybertruck, the brainchild of Elon Musk and his company Tesla Inc. TSLA. The vehicle has been at the center of public opinion, with some owners facing vandalism and negative reactions due to its association with Musk and his controversial stances.

However, for kids, the Cybertruck is a source of fascination. The truck’s distinctive and rare design is a head-turner, especially for a demographic that finds excitement in the unique and the extraordinary. Parents have noted their children’s obsession with the vehicle, with some kids even creating Cybertruck-themed art.

According to a report by Insider, despite Musk’s controversial image, children are intrigued by the billionaire who makes rockets and cool-looking cars. The concept that Musk is a controversial figure due to his political opinions and role in DOGE is not something easily explained to a small child.

Even parents who are not fans of Musk or the Cybertruck have observed their children’s fascination with the vehicle. The market has responded with a variety of Cybertruck-themed toys and books, further fueling the interest among kids.

Not long ago, Musk was widely seen as an inspiring, uncontroversial figure in STEM—someone kids could look up to. But his growing involvement in politics, especially around the 2024 election, and his continued promotion of Dogecoin, have shifted public perception.

As noted in Nate Silver‘s Silver Bulletin, Musk's favorability took a significant hit last summer, flipping from positive to negative. Today, he’s facing record-low approval, with 53.5% of respondents viewing him unfavorably.

Why It Matters: While the Cybertruck may be a symbol of controversy for adults, for children, it represents a cool-looking car that sparks their imagination and curiosity.

This fascination among the younger generation could potentially translate into a future consumer base for Tesla. As these children grow up, their early interest in the Cybertruck could influence their vehicle purchases in the future.

Furthermore, the market response in creating Cybertruck-themed toys and books indicates a potential for ancillary revenue streams tied to the vehicle’s design and popularity.

