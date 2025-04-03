Qualcomm Expands AI Ambitions With Acquisition of VinAI's Generative AI Division

Qualcomm Inc QCOM on Tuesday announced the acquisition of MovianAI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application and Research JSC.

MovianAI is the former generative AI division of VinAI Application and Research JSC and is a part of the Vingroup ecosystem.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not undisclosed.

VinAI is known for its generative AI, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing expertise.

Also Read: Qualcomm Accuses Arm Of Antitrust Violations Across US, EU, And Korea Over Chip Access

Combining VinAI’s advanced generative AI research and development capabilities with Qualcomm’s R&D is expected to expand its ability to drive inventions.

Qualcomm has been working closely with the Vietnamese technology ecosystem for more than two decades to create and deliver innovative solutions.

Qualcomm’s innovations in 5G, AI, IoT, and automotive have helped fuel the growth and success of Vietnam’s information and communication technology industry and assisted Vietnamese companies in entering the global marketplace.

VinAI CEO Dr. Hung previously worked for Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google DeepMind.

In March, Qualcomm agreed to acquire EdgeImpulse Inc to enhance its offering for developers and expand its leadership in AI capabilities, powering AI-enabled products and services across IoT. The financial terms of the deal were not undisclosed.

Price Action: At the last check on Thursday, QCOM stock was down 4.90% to $146.78.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock/Bandersnatch