AMD CEO Lisa Su Says Silicon Scaling Getting 'More Difficult' But Progress Isn't — Praises China's DeepSeek For Inspiring 'Faster Pace Of Innovation That Before'

As the chip industry continues to face difficulty with traditional silicon, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD CEO Lisa Su says the path forward lies in rethinking how innovation happens.

What Happened: In a conversation with ASUS's Tony Yu that was posted on Bilbili, Su gave answers to multiple questions surrounding artificial intelligence, the future of semiconductors, and Strix Halo.

When asked about the growing popularity of China's DeepSeek, she didn't hesitate to acknowledge its global influence.

"DeepSeek is not just popular in China — it's popular globally," Su said. "It's a very innovative model… the idea that, with limited computing resources, you can accomplish something so sophisticated … surprised the world."

Su added that many of the techniques pioneered in DeepSeek are already being adopted across other AI models and platforms. "What I like about it is that it's inspired an even faster pace of innovation than before," she said.

Turning to the hardware side, Su acknowledged that advancements in traditional silicon manufacturing are slowing. "It is true that silicon scaling is getting more difficult," she said.

However, AMD is already investing in what comes next — including chiplet architecture, 3D stacking, and next-gen packaging solutions. "We have to continue to optimize not just on silicon, but on the package, system, and software," she added.

Su also addressed the future of gaming PCs, saying their powerful GPUs make them ideal for much more than just games. "Gamers have always pushed the envelope on performance," she said. "Your gaming PC can now have multiple uses — doing gaming, doing AI — and that's a huge opportunity."

when tony said i really hope you can bring it (strix halo) into deskop.

lisa said yes yes yes of course. — UNIKO's Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) March 25, 2025

Why It Matters: Last month, AMD reported $7.66 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, beating expectations of $7.53 billion and an adjusted EPS of $1.09, slightly above the forecasted $1.08.

While total revenue grew 12% year-over-year, driven by a 69% surge in Data Center revenue to $3.9 billion, this fell short of analyst projections of $4.14 billion.

The AMD CEO has also made her AI ambitions clear, with the company poised for a significant expansion in its AI GPU segment this year. AMD anticipates over 60% growth in AI GPUs in 2025, driven by the rapid scaling of its MI350 accelerator platform.

The real game-changer, however, is the MI400 platform. Set to launch in 2026, it is designed to rival Nvidia Corporation’s NVDA Rubin-class compute, aiming to power large-scale AI clusters with over 100,000 GPUs.

Price Action: AMD’s stock inched up 0.12% in after-hours trading, settling at $114.95. During Tuesday's regular session, it closed at $114.81, marking a 0.84% gain, according to Benzinga Pro data.

