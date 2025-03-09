Tesla's China Boom, Rivian's Sweet Ride, And Trump's Tariffs Threat: This Week In Mobility

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for the EV industry, with Tesla Inc. TSLA making headlines in China and Japan, Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN announcing its Georgia facility’s timeline and a sweet partnership, and the “Big Three” automakers facing potential profit wipeout due to Trump’s tariffs.
Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.
Tesla’s China Surge
Tesla has reportedly received a whopping 200,000 orders for its refreshed Model Y in China since its January launch, according to Chinese media platform 36Kr. This surge in orders, including refundable ones, is expected to boost Tesla’s deliveries in the coming months.
Tesla’s Japan Retreat
In a surprising move, Tesla announced it will stop taking custom orders for new Model S and X vehicles in Japan after April 1. The production of these higher-end cars for the Japanese market will end on March 31, and the company will only sell stock or used vehicles in the country thereafter.
Rivian’s Georgia Timeline
Rivian’s CFO Claire McDonough revealed that the company’s Georgia facility, set to manufacture its R2 and R3 vehicles, is expected to be operational by 2028. Meanwhile, Rivian is expanding its Illinois facility to start R2 production in the first half of 2026.
Trump’s Tariffs Threat:
Barclays warned that the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump could potentially wipe out the profits of Detroit's "Big Three" automakers – General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellantis NV. These countries have announced retaliatory tariffs in response.
Rivian’s Ice Cream Trucks
Rivian has partnered with Ben & Jerry's to introduce two electric "scoop trucks" of the future. Despite the market’s anticipation of the impact of U.S. tariffs, this collaboration is sure to turn heads.
