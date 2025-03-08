Amazon Execs Question Microsoft's Quantum Computing Breakthrough, Says It's Necessary To 'Push Back' Against Satya Nadella's Comments: Report

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN executives have expressed skepticism over Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT recent quantum computing claims.

What Happened: Last month, Microsoft introduced a quantum processor named Majorana 1, asserting it could revolutionize data storage and complex calculations, reported Business Insider.

However, Simone Severini, Amazon’s head of quantum technologies, emailed CEO Andy Jassy, questioning the validity of Microsoft’s claims.

Severini pointed out that the scientific paper published in Nature did not substantiate the breakthrough, only suggesting potential for future experiments. He also noted Microsoft’s history of retracted papers in the quantum field.

Amazon’s internal communications, including Slack messages, revealed further doubts.

Oskar Painter, Amazon’s head of quantum hardware, criticized Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella‘s statements as exaggerated. Painter expressed more favorable opinions on quantum efforts by Alphabet Inc.'s Google and IBM.

Despite the skepticism, industry experts acknowledge the potential of quantum computing but caution that Microsoft’s achievements are still far from creating a practical quantum computer.

Microsoft maintains that utility-scale quantum computers are imminent, while Amazon anticipates a longer timeline for mainstream adoption.

Why It Matters: The quantum computing race has intensified, with major tech companies vying for breakthroughs.

In February, Microsoft launched Majorana 1, a quantum chip powered by a new Topological Core architecture. This chip aims to solve industrial-scale problems using topological conductor materials to produce more reliable qubits.

This development followed Google’s announcement of a new quantum chip in December, sparking significant interest in quantum computing stocks.

Shortly after Microsoft’s announcement, Amazon introduced Ocelot, a quantum chip designed to cut quantum error correction costs by up to 90%.

Developed by the AWS Center for Quantum Computing, Ocelot incorporates cat qubit technology and other components onto a scalable microchip.

This move by Amazon highlights the competitive landscape, as tech giants strive to advance quantum computing capabilities.

