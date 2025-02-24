Intel Unveils Xeon 6 Chips, Doubling AI Performance and Powering Next-Gen Data Centers

Intel Corp INTC launched new Intel Xeon 6 processors with Performance cores across data center workloads and up to 2 times higher performance in AI processing to meet the demands of next-generation workloads like AI and high-performing and efficient computing.

New Xeon 6 processors for network and edge applications with built-in Intel vRAN Boost deliver up to 2.4 times the radio access network (RAN) workload capacity.

The Intel Xeon 6700/6500 series processor with P-cores is the ideal CPU for modern data centers, delivering an average of 1.4x better performance than the previous generation across a wide range of enterprise workloads, Xeon 6 is also the foundational central processing unit (CPU) for AI systems.

The Intel Xeon 6 for network and edge is a system-on-chip (SoC) designed for high performance and power efficiency. It leverages Intel's built-in accelerators for virtualized radio access networks (vRAN), media, AI, and network security, delivering up to 2.4x the RAN capacity7 and a 70% improvement in performance-per-watt compared to previous generations.

As AI adoption continues to accelerate, organizations will likely spend up to $153 billion on generative AI (GenAI) by 2027, with total spending for machine learning and analytics reaching $361 billion, according to IDC.

Intel stock plunged over 43% in the last 12 months, with reports indicating Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM and Broadcom Inc AVGO are considering acquiring the struggling chipmaker.

Oppenheimer and Stifel noted that Intel continues to lose market share to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD in its Client Computing Group and Data Center segments, prompting them to remain on the sidelines regarding a possible turnaround for the chipmaker.

Price Action: INTC stock is down 0.54% at $24.74 at last check Monday.

Image via Shutterstock