Ex-OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever's AI Startup Valued At $30 Billion In Latest Funding Round: Report

Ilya Sutskever, the co-founder and former chief scientist of OpenAI, is reportedly raising over $1 billion for his AI venture, Safe Superintelligence (SSI), pushing its valuation beyond $30 billion.

What Happened: San Francisco-based venture capital firm Greenoaks Capital Partners is leading the funding round, committing $500 million, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The funding marks a significant leap from SSI's previous $5 billion valuation. However, the deal is still in negotiation and could be subject to changes.

Why It Matters: Sutskever had played a key role in OpenAI's leadership shake-up in 2023, which saw CEO Sam Altman briefly ousted before returning to the company.

He co-founded SSI in June 2024, shortly after leaving OpenAI. In September 2024, SSI raised $1 billion from major venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group is reportedly in talks to lead a new funding round for OpenAI, potentially raising $40 billion. This investment could value the ChatGPT creator at $300 billion, setting a record for a private company’s funding.

Elon Musk’s xAI reached a $50 billion valuation in November 2024. Perplexity AI, supported by Jeff Bezos, raised $500 million in December, bringing its valuation to $9 billion. Last month, it was reported that Anthropic, backed by Google, is in talks to secure $2 billion, potentially valuing it at $60 billion.

