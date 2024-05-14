OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever Steps Down, CEO Sam Altman Calls Him A Guiding Light Of AI Field: 'Very Sad To Me'

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever has announced his departure from the company. This development comes after a series of significant events at the artificial intelligence giant.

What Happened: Sutskever, a key member of the company’s founding team, revealed his decision to leave OpenAI after nearly a decade. He expressed confidence in the company’s ability to develop artificial general intelligence under the leadership of the current CEO, Sam Altman, and other executives.

"After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI," Sutskever wrote on X. "The company's trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous."

Altman, in a post on X said, “Ilya and OpenAI are going to part ways. This is very sad to me.” He described Sutskever as “easily one of the greatest minds of our generation, a guiding light of our field, and a dear friend.” Sutskever has revealed that he is working on a project that is “very personally meaningful” for him.

Sutskever’s position will be assumed by the current Research Director, Jakub Pachocki.

Sutskever, who was initially hired by Elon Musk when the company was established in 2015, played a pivotal role in the removal of Altman as CEO in November. However, after Altman’s reinstatement, Sutskever announced that he would not return to his former position as a board member. The company was reportedly discussing alternative roles for him.

Pachocki, who has been with OpenAI since 2017, will now take over as the new chief scientist. The company has not yet provided any comments on Sutskever’s departure.

Why It Matters: Sutskever’s departure comes at a time when OpenAI is making significant strides in the AI industry. The company recently unveiled GPT-4o, a new and improved version of its chatbot, which has the potential to revolutionize the AI chatbot game.

However, Sutskever’s departure could raise questions about the company’s future direction, especially given his influential role in OpenAI’s history. His exit follows a period of speculation about his whereabouts, which arose after the dramatic ouster of Altman in November. The company’s future trajectory and its ability to maintain its position as an AI industry leader will be closely watched in the wake of this development.

