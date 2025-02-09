Lucid's Record Deliveries, Figure AI's Breakthrough, Tesla's Hiring Spree And More: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and automotive sectors, with companies making significant strides and announcements. Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc LCID reported a record surge in deliveries, while robotics company Figure AI announced a major breakthrough. Meanwhile, aerospace giant Boeing Co. BA made a leadership change in its Starliner program, and Tesla Inc. TSLA is gearing up for a hiring spree. Here’s a closer look at these stories.

Lucid Group’s Record Deliveries

Lucid Group has kicked off 2025 with strong momentum, reporting a 51% increase in deliveries in January. The EV maker also launched its highly anticipated Gravity three-row SUV in late 2024, adding a second vehicle model to its lineup.

Figure AI’s Major Breakthrough

Robotics company Figure AI announced its departure from a collaboration agreement with OpenAI, following a significant breakthrough in its in-house robot AI. CEO Brett Adcock teased an upcoming reveal, promising to show “something no one has ever seen on a humanoid” in the next 30 days.

Leadership Change at Boeing’s Starliner Program

Boeing Co. has appointed John Mulholland, its International Space Station (ISS) program manager, as the new leader of its troubled Starliner program. The move comes after the program’s previous leader, Mark Nappi, took on a new role ahead of his February retirement.

Tesla’s Potential Shift in Model Y Exports

Amid escalating trade tensions between Canada and the U.S., Tesla researcher Troy Teslike predicts that the EV giant will start shipping Model Ys from its Berlin gigafactory to Canada. This move is expected to circumvent high tariffs on imports from the U.S. and Shanghai.

Tesla’s Hiring Spree for Optimus Robot Production

Tesla is on a hiring spree as it prepares to ramp up production of its humanoid robot, Optimus. The company’s careers page lists several openings, mostly based in California, for roles such as production manager, manufacturing quality technician, and manufacturing engineer.

