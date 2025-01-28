Ross Gerber Slams DeepSeek's Privacy Policy As The Chinese AI Model's Rise Triggers Market Chaos: 'I Don't Trust A Thing China Does'

On Monday, veteran investor Ross Gerber voiced his apprehensions regarding DeepSeek’s privacy policy on X.

What Happened: In his post, Gerber pointed out some elements of the policy, stating, “I don't trust a thing China does.”

He shared screenshots from DeepSeek’s privacy policy, which disclosed that personal data collected from users might be stored on servers outside their home countries, specifically in the People’s Republic of China.

The policy also mentioned that any transfer of personal information would comply with applicable data protection laws.

The policy outlined the collection of technical information, such as device model, operating system, and IP address, as well as service-related data like crash reports and performance logs.

Before you get excited about Deepseek. Please read the privacy policy. It's troubling. I don't trust a thing China does. $NVDA pic.twitter.com/x79K5q3VZw — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 27, 2025

The CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management has also been vocal in favor of the TikTok ban. He previously called the ByteDance-owned social media platform "a Chinese weapon."

Why It Matters: DeepSeek’s R1 has emerged as a formidable competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, offering AI solutions at significantly lower costs.

The startup developed a cost-efficient AI model in just two months with under $6 million, showcasing China's ability. The development also questions the need for massive GPU investments, with DeepSeek's open-source approach proving advanced AI can be achieved on a fraction of traditional budgets.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA on Monday's regular session plunged almost 17%.

On Monday, DeepSeek faced cyberattacks after its AI assistant became the top-rated free app on the App Store in the U.S. The company reported “large-scale malicious attacks” and temporarily restricted new user registrations.

