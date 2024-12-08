Apple Eyes Sony Partnership For Game-Changing Vision Pro Upgrade

Apple Inc. AAPL and Sony Corporation SNE are reportedly joining hands to augment the gaming capabilities of the Vision Pro.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his latest weekly “Power On” newsletter has said the enhancement will come through the addition of support for Sony’s PSVR2 controllers.

Gurman has said that the partnership was initially scheduled to be announced weeks prior but “will still come at some point — unless it gets abruptly scrapped.”

The collaboration entails Apple commencing the sale of Sony’s controllers, which are currently not available for individual purchase. Gurman believes this move could be a game-changer for Vision Pro users who are looking for an elevated gaming experience.

Sony has been diligently working on this support for several months, while Apple has been engaging with third-party developers to gauge their interest in using Sony’s VR controllers.

Apple approached Sony earlier this year, and the duo agreed to work together on launching support for the PlayStation VR2's hand controllers on the Vision Pro. Inside Sony, the work has been a monthslong undertaking, I'm told. And Apple has discussed the plan with third-party… — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 8, 2024

Gurman hints that Apple’s plans for the controllers extend beyond gaming. The controllers could be utilized to navigate visionOS and offer more accurate controls in applications such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe Photoshop.

Despite potential concerns raised by the Vision Pro’s sales figures and Apple’s past relationships with game publishers, the unique nature of VR and the evident demand from the community suggest a promising future for this collaboration.

According to him, the partnership between Apple and Sony marks a significant step in the evolution of gaming on the Vision Pro. By integrating Sony’s PSVR2 controllers, Apple is not only enhancing the gaming experience but also expanding the functionality of the controllers to navigate its operating system and applications.

This move could potentially attract more third-party developers to the platform, further enriching the ecosystem. The collaboration also indicates a shift in Apple’s approach towards gaming, hinting at a more inclusive and immersive gaming experience for its users.

