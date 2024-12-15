Could Apple Set Revolutionize Tablet Market With 18.8-Inch Foldable iPad?

Apple Inc. AAPL may be gearing up to introduce an 18.8-inch foldable iPad by 2028. The innovative device is expected to provide users with a seamless experience, similar to using “two iPad Pros side-by-side.”

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his latest weekly "Power On" newsletter shared that Apple’s industrial design team has successfully developed prototypes of the foldable iPad. The device, which has been a subject of speculation for years, is rumored to have a smaller version launching between 2026 and 2027.

In his newsletter, Gurman compared the upcoming device to the 20-inch folding “iPad / MacBook hybrid” he talked about in 2022. Gurman believes that the new iPad will incorporate features from both Macs and iPads. By 2028, he expects the iPadOS to be sophisticated enough to run macOS apps.

It is my impression that much of Apple's current work on foldable screen technology is focused on this higher-end device, but it's also been exploring the idea of a foldable iPhone. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 15, 2024

Considering that Macs currently support iPhone and iPad apps, the idea of the reverse happening is not far-fetched. This could significantly boost the device’s value proposition, especially given that the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299.

Also Read: Apple Eyes Sony Partnership For Game-Changing Vision Pro Upgrade

Gurman also hinted at the development of a foldable iPhone, although its release is not anticipated “before 2026 at the earliest”.

He added that his sources corroborate a recent alleged Apple internal display roadmap, which suggests the launch of the 18.8-inch foldable iPad and the release of OLED MacBook Pros in 2026, followed by a MacBook Air OLED update in 2027.

The introduction of the foldable iPad is a testament to Apple’s commitment to innovation and user experience. The device, which combines the functionalities of an iPad and a Mac, could potentially redefine the tablet market.

Moreover, the ability to run macOS apps on the iPadOS could blur the lines between tablets and laptops, offering users a more versatile and compact computing solution.

The rumored foldable iPhone further indicates Apple’s plan to expand its foldable device portfolio, which could significantly impact the smartphone market.

Read Next

Apple's Tabletop Robot: The Future Of Home Technology Or A Potential Misstep?