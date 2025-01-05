iPhone 17 Leak, Tim Cook's Donation To Trump Inauguration, And China's Subsidies To Homegrown Players: This Week In Appleverse

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for Apple Inc. AAPL. From leaks about the iPhone 17’s display upgrade to CEO Tim Cook’s hefty donation to Trump’s inauguration, the tech giant was in the limelight for various reasons. China’s decision to subsidize smartphones could pose a new challenge, while the halt of iPhone 14 and iPhone SE sales in the EU raised eyebrows. However, a bullish prediction for Apple’s stock offered a silver lining. Let’s delve into these stories.

iPhone 17 Display Upgrade

A new leak suggests that Apple is set to enhance the display technology in its upcoming iPhone 17 series. The Weibo-based Chinese leaker, Digital Chat Station, stated that supply chain materials support the rumors of a higher refresh rate for the standard iPhone 17. While the exact refresh rate wasn’t specified, earlier reports hint at a 120Hz ProMotion rate, previously exclusive to Pro models, being implemented.

Tim Cook’s $1 Million Donation

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee, joining the ranks of other major tech leaders like Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman. Cook’s donation follows several meetings between him and Trump during the latter’s first term and a recent dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Cook views the inauguration as an important American tradition and is contributing to the spirit of unity.

China’s Smartphone Subsidies

China is extending consumption subsidies to include smartphones and other electronics, potentially giving companies like Huawei an upper hand. The national trade-in program, which currently covers home appliances and vehicles, will now extend to personal devices such as phones, tablets, and smartwatches. This announcement was made during a briefing on Friday.

Apple Halts Sales in EU

Apple has stopped selling its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and third-generation iPhone SE models across most European Union countries. This decision is a response to new EU regulations requiring USB-C ports for smartphones with wired charging capabilities. The affected iPhone models have been removed from Apple's online store in several countries.

Bullish Prediction for Apple Stock

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicts a 26% upside for Apple stock, foreseeing a “golden era of growth” for Cupertino with an AI-driven iPhone upgrade cycle. Ives believes that Apple’s iPhone sales could witness a boost thanks to AI and has raised the price target on Apple to $325.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock