Apple's AI-Driven Growth, AirTag 2, AirPods' Health Features, And iPhone 17 Pro: This Week In Appleverse

The holiday week was abuzz with news from Apple Inc. AAPL. The tech giant continues to make headlines with its innovative products and bullish market predictions. From the anticipated AI-driven iPhone upgrade cycle to the rumored features of the AirTag 2, AirPods, and the M4 MacBook Air, Apple’s tech advancements continue to impress. Let’s dive into the top stories from the weekend.

Tech Bull Foresees 26% Upside for Apple Stock

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is optimistic about Apple’s future, predicting a 26% upside for the company’s stock. Ives attributes this potential growth to a “multi-year” upgrade cycle for the iPhone, driven by artificial intelligence (AI). He believes this will usher in a “golden era of growth for Cupertino” into 2025.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s AirTag 2: Enhanced Tracking and Safety

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the AirTag 2, with significant upgrades in range and safety. The new item tracker is expected to feature an Ultra Wideband chip for a longer range.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Amid Donald Trump’s Concerns About Taiwan’s Rising Chip Business, Jensen Huang Praises TSMC

Apple AirPods to Incorporate Health Sensors and Cameras

According to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce heart rate monitors, temperature sensors, and cameras to its AirPods to enhance AI capabilities. The company is reportedly experimenting with these new improvements.

Read the full article here.

M4 MacBook Air Release Could Be Ahead of Schedule

Apple’s highly anticipated M4 MacBook Air could arrive sooner than expected, according to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman. While new iPads and the iPhone SE are slated for a spring release, the M4 MacBook Air might hit the market earlier.

Read the full article here.

iPhone 17 Pro Likely to Retain Triangular Camera Layout

Despite rumors of a radical horizontal layout, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is expected to stick with its distinctive “triangular” camera design. This information was revealed by the leaker "Instant Digital" on Weibo last week.

Read the full article here.

Steve Jobs’ MacBook Vision Realized After 25 Years

Steve Jobs had a vision for what a MacBook should look like back in 1983. It took Apple 25 years to bring this vision to life, but the company’s stock is now soaring to record highs. Analysts at JPMorgan are optimistic about Cupertino’s prospects, giving the Apple stock an overweight rating and a price target of $265.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Apple