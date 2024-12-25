Tesla Cybertruck's Popularity Threatens Ford F-150 Lightning Sales, Shows Data

Ford Motor Co‘s F F-150 Lightning sales have been falling in the U.S. over the past two months as compared to the corresponding months of 2023, while sales of its rival, the Cybertruck, rose significantly.

Quarterly Sales Comparison: Tesla Inc. TSLA started delivering Cybertrucks to customers in the U.S. in late November 2023. Since then, the company has been ramping up deliveries.

In the quarter that ended in September, Tesla delivered 16,692 Cybertruck vehicles in the U.S., according to data from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book. Ford, in the meantime, managed to sell just 7,162 F-150 Lightnings.

This number, though higher than the number of EV trucks delivered by the company in the corresponding quarter of 2023, placed the conventional Ford truck behind its stainless steel counterpart.

Cybertruck sales overtook F-150 Lightning sales for the first time in the second quarter of 2024 despite the latter having a lower starting price. Cybertruck has been keeping its lead for two quarters straight.

Furthermore, Cybertruck sales have been rising drastically compared to Ford’s Lightning sales which have remained more or less stable at around 7,000-8,000 units over the last three quarters.

Thus Far Into Q4: F-150 Lightning sales have been falling over the past two months. Ford sold just 5,506 Lightnings in October and November put together as compared to 8,105 in the corresponding period last year.

In the last quarter of 2023, the Lightning was, in fact, the best-selling electric truck in the U.S.

Unlike Ford which shares monthly sales data, Tesla doesn’t. It is unclear how many Cybertrucks were sold in October and November this year.

Demand Challenges: However, both the Lightning and Cybertruck are seemingly faced with demand challenges. In November, Benzinga reported that Ford will pause the production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck for six weeks from Nov. 18 to Jan.6 at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Plant.

"We continue to adjust production for an optimal mix of sales growth and profitability,” Ford said about the decision then.

Tesla, meanwhile, told its workers on the Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas that they need not report to work for three days from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, implying that both companies have inventory exceeding demand.

Price Point Comparison: The F-150 Lightning is a cheaper EV truck offering as compared to the Cybertruck. The model year 2024 Lightning starts at $67,995 for the base variant and at $84,995 for the more premium Platinum variant. The company also manufactures two more variants priced in between.

The Cybertruck, meanwhile, starts at $79,990 for the lower-priced All-wheel drive variant and at $99,990 for the higher-end Cyberbeast version. The EV giant offers just two variants of the truck.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photos courtesy: Tesla and Ford