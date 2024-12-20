ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Drops o3 Reasoning Model As o1's Successor: Greg Brockman Calls It A 'Breakthrough'

On Friday, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI unveiled its next-generation reasoning model, o3, as the successor to o1, capping off the company's 12 days of shipmas announcements.

What Happened: On the final day of its “12 Days of OpenAI” event, the AI startup revealed o3, which brings significant advancements in reasoning and coding capabilities.

Alongside o3, Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI also introduced o3-mini, a smaller version designed for specific, more targeted applications.

We announced @OpenAI o1 just 3 months ago. Today, we announced o3. We have every reason to believe this trajectory will continue. pic.twitter.com/Ia0b63RXIk — Noam Brown (@polynoamial) December 20, 2024

"We view this as the beginning of the next phase of AI. Where you can use these models to do increasingly complex tasks that require a lot of reasoning," stated OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The company has begun rolling out o3 to select safety researchers, with plans for broader availability soon. The application window closes on Jan. 10.

if you are a safety researcher, please consider applying to help test o3-mini and o3. excited to get these out for general availability soon.



extremely proud of all of openai for the work and ingenuity that went into creating these models; they are great. — Sam Altman (@sama) December 20, 2024

Altman also stated that the o3-mini may launch by the end of January, followed by the full release of the o3 model.

Notably, OpenAI skipped over naming the new model “o2,” to avoid potential trademark conflicts with British telecom provider O2, according to The Information.

Why It Matters: OpenAI's progress is evident in the ARC-AGI benchmark, where o3 scored 87.5% on the high compute setting, tripling o1's performance on the lower setting.

The ARC-AGI test is often used to measure progress toward achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by assessing a model's performance in areas that require advanced problem-solving and reasoning.

However, ARC-AGI co-creator François Chollet also noted that o3 struggles with "very easy tasks" in ARC-AGI, suggesting it has "fundamental differences" from human intelligence.

“While the new model is very impressive and represents a big milestone on the way towards AGI, I don’t believe this is AGI — there’s still a fair number of very easy ARC-AGI-1 tasks that o3 can’t solve, and we have early indications that ARC-AGI-2 will remain extremely challenging for o3,” Chollet stated.

Today OpenAI announced o3, its next-gen reasoning model. We've worked with OpenAI to test it on ARC-AGI, and we believe it represents a significant breakthrough in getting AI to adapt to novel tasks.



It scores 75.7% on the semi-private eval in low-compute mode (for $20 per task… pic.twitter.com/ESQ9CNVCEA — François Chollet (@fchollet) December 20, 2024

As part of its “12 Days of OpenAI” event, the AI startup rolled out the ChatGPT Search engine to all users, including those on the free tier.

The AI startup also unveiled its text-to-image model, Sora, and introduced a $200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription.

Earlier this month, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL also launched the second generation of its Gemini AI model to regain its position at the forefront of the AI technology race.

