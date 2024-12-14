Tesla's Model S, Model X And Cybertruck Now Have The Same Starting Price: Which To Buy?

With Tesla Inc. TSLA hiking the starting price of its Model S sedan by $5,000 on Friday, all of its premium vehicle offerings now start at the same price point of $79,990.

What Happened: Tesla has three premium EV offerings: Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck. While the Model S is a sedan, the Model X is an SUV, and the Cybertruck is a battery-electric pickup truck.

All three vehicles now have a starting price of $79,990 for their lower-priced variants. The more premium variant of the Cybertruck, called Cyberbeast, however, is priced higher than the higher-priced variants of Model S and Model X.

While the plaid variant of the sedan and SUV starts at $94,990, the premium variant of the Cybertruck called Cyberbeast starts at $99,990.

Which To Buy?

Given all three vehicles now start at the same price, which should you buy?

For drivers looking for the most range, the Model S offers the most ease of mind among its counterparts with 402 miles of range.

The Cybertruck has the least range among Tesla’s premium offerings, but the company intends to offer a range extender for an estimated price of $16,000 for drivers looking to add more range. According to Tesla, customers can increase the range to over 445 miles with a range extender on the all-wheel drive variant.

However, production of the alternate battery pack, which will fit into the truck bed, is expected to begin in mid-2025 only.

Name Range Starting Price Model S All-Wheel Drive 402 miles $79,990 Model S Plaid 348 miles $94,990 Model X All-Wheel Drive 329 miles $79,990 Model X Plaid 314 miles $94,990 Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive 325 miles (Without range extender) $79,990 Cyberbeast 301 miles (Without range extender) $99,990 Source: Tesla

But the best option for a customer also depends on what they expect out of their vehicle. For customers looking for speed, the Model S plaid would be the best pick given the vehicle has a top speed of 200 mph and can accelerate to 60 mph from rest in just 1.99 seconds.

For those looking to tow up to 5,000 lbs, the Model X is a good choice. However, for those looking to tow more, up to 11,000 lbs, the Cybertruck is a better pick.

Also, if you want your vehicle to stand out on the road, the Cybertruck will be the best pick with its stainless steel and angular body.

Photo courtesy: Tesla