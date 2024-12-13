Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants To Turn Its Starbase Site Into A City

Elon Musk‘s rocket manufacturing company SpaceX is now looking to turn its site in Starbase, Texas, into a new city.

What Happened: Starbase General Manager Kathryn Lueders on Thursday submitted a letter to Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. requesting an election to determine whether Starbase should be incorporated as a city.

“To continue growing the workforce necessary to rapidly develop and manufacture Starship, we need the ability to grow Starbase as a community. That is why we are requesting that Cameron County call an election to enable the incorporation of Starbase as the newest city in the Rio Grande Valley,” SpaceX wrote in its letter.

The company also said that incorporating Starbase as a city will streamline the processes required to build the amenities necessary to make the area a “world-class place” to live for the people already there as well as future employees of the company.

“SpaceX HQ will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas!,” Musk announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, upon reposting Lueders’ letter.

SpaceX HQ will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas! https://t.co/zpN4t3mJQT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024

Why It Matters: SpaceX, on its website, currently lists its headquarters as Hawthorne, California, where it produces its Falcon 9 workhorse.

In July, Musk said he would move the headquarters of SpaceX from Hawthorne to Starbase. The company does all operations surrounding its ambitious Starship launch vehicle in Starbase, Texas, including its manufacturing and testing.

Musk moved the headquarters of his EV company Tesla from California to Austin in 2021 citing disagreements with state policies. The billionaire himself also relocated to Texas that year.

While California has a history of supporting Democratic candidates, Texas is a republican stronghold. Musk is now aligning himself with the Republican party with the help of a newly forged relationship with President-elect Donald Trump.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: SpaceX