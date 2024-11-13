GM Unveils 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Electric SUV With Starting Price Below Tesla Model X, Lucid Gravity

General Motors GM on Tuesday debuted its new electric vehicle under its luxury brand Cadillac – a three-row SUV set to rival Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Model X and Lucid Group Inc.’s LCID Gravity SUV.

What Happened: The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq will be sold globally, including in the U.S. and Canada, the brand said, while adding that production will commence in early 2025 at General Motors' Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee.

The Cadillac Vistiq, it said, will be available in three trims at launch. A new trim will be launched in summer 2025 with added performance elements, it said.

The vehicle will start at $78,790, placing it in the same price range as Tesla’s Model X and Lucid’s Gravity SUV. While the Model X is already with customers and driving on roads, the start of production for the Gravity SUV is slated for the upcoming weeks.

The base version of the Model X starts at $79,990 in the U.S. The lower-priced Touring trim of the Gravity, meanwhile, is expected to start at $79,900.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, GM said that it has surpassed selling its 300,000th electric vehicle in the U.S. since 2016.

In the third quarter, GM became the second best-seller of EVs in the U.S. after Tesla by selling over 32,000 EVs. The Cadillac Lyriq was also one of the best-selling EVs from the automaker in the quarter.

“We are on track to produce and wholesale approximately 200,000 EVs this year and reach variable profit positive in Q4. Our EV momentum is growing,” GM CFO Paul A Jacobson said during the company's third-quarter earnings call last month.

GM CEO Mary Barra then noted that EV demand is "much stronger among luxury customers than the mainstream market."

"These customers want beautiful designs, advanced technology, performance, and range, everything Cadillac delivers with the LYRIQ, OPTIQ, VISTIQ, and the Escalade IQ," Barra said.

