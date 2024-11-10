Apple Starts Selling iPhone 16 Repair Parts: Here's What You Need To Know About DIY Fixes For Your iPhone

Apple Inc. AAPL has begun selling repair parts for its latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models via its self-service repair store.

What Happened: Last week, Apple started offering replacements for frequently damaged components such as cameras, displays, and back glass for its iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models.

Prices for replacement parts vary, with a camera assembly for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus costing $169, and $249 for the 16 Pro and Pro Max models.

Depending on the model, new displays range from $279 to $379, and batteries are priced at either $99 or $119 for the iPhone 16 Pro phones. Apple is also renting out specialized repair kits for $49.

Source: Apple

This shift towards repairability makes DIY iPhone repairs less risky and more cost effective than hiring a professional. Apple has also announced plans to provide better support for more affordable third-party components like batteries and displays this year.

The news was first reported by MacRumors.

Why It’s Important: Last month, Apple revealed a price hike for battery replacements on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The battery replacement cost in these Pro models has increased by $20, totaling $119. Meanwhile, battery replacement fees for the standard and “Plus” models remain unchanged.

Apple’s iPhone 16 series has been a significant player in the smartphone market, setting a new sales record in the third quarter of 2024. Despite a slight decline in overall smartphone sales, the demand for the iPhone 16 series remained steady, helping Apple regain its No. 2 position in China’s smartphone market.

However, the iPhone 16 faced a setback in Indonesia, where its sales were banned due to Apple’s failure to meet its investment commitments.

Last month, Apple reported a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, beating analyst estimates. The iPhone generated $46.22 billion in revenue, up from $43.8 billion the previous year.

Photo courtesy: Apple