Mark Cuban, Tim Cook Reveal Life-Changing Email Hack To Save Time

In a bid to tackle the challenge of overflowing inboxes, prominent business leaders, Mark Cuban and Tim Cook, have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

What Happened: A recent study by Gartner has shown that 75% of CEOs have experimented with the AI tool, ChatGPT, and 44% are actively using it in their roles.

A significant 87% of these CEOs believe the benefits of AI far outweigh the risks. Among these AI adopters are Apple Inc. CEO, Tim Cook, and billionaire entrepreneur, Mark Cuban.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Cook, who receives more than 800 emails per day, now relies on Apple Intelligence, Apple’s latest AI tool. This feature provides succinct summaries of emails, saving Cook a considerable amount of time.

"If I can save time here and there, it adds up to something significant across a day, a week, a month," Cook told CNBC. “It’s changed my life,” Cook added, emphasizing the transformative impact of AI on his productivity.

On the other hand, Cuban uses Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, to manage his inbox. This tool enables him to quickly respond to repetitive emails, freeing up time for strategic tasks. Cuban described this as the “ultimate time-savings hack.”

"It's reduced the need for me to write out routine replies. I can spend 30 seconds evaluating its response and hit ‘send' versus typing it all out myself," Cuban told the outlet.

AI has not only boosted Cuban’s professional efficiency but also improved his personal life. “I’ll use different generative AI tools to edit my kids’ homework assignments for spelling and grammar mistakes,” Cuban said.

Why It Matters: The adoption of AI tools by top CEOs underscores the growing importance and potential of AI in enhancing productivity.

As email overload continues to be a challenge for many professionals, AI tools like Apple Intelligence and Gemini offer a promising solution. They not only save time but also allow leaders to focus on strategic tasks, thereby improving overall efficiency.

Furthermore, the use of AI extends beyond professional life, as demonstrated by Cuban’s use of AI tools for personal tasks.

This trend reflects the increasing integration of AI in various aspects of life, signaling a future where AI could become an indispensable tool for everyone.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

