Mark Cuban's Million-Dollar Advice To Teens: 'If I Were 16 Again, I'd Start This Lucrative Side Hustle'

Billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban says that the potential of AI could offer the ideal side hustle for teenagers.

What Happened: Cuban suggested that if he were a teenager today, he would venture into an artificial intelligence side hustle.

He proposed a three-step strategy during a CNBC interview: mastering the art of writing prompts for AI language models, teaching peers to utilize these prompts for school assignments, and then extending these services to small and medium-sized enterprises that are yet to leverage AI.

"Then, I would go to businesses, particularly small- to medium-sized businesses that don't understand AI yet. Doesn't matter if I'm 16, I'd be teaching them as well," Cuban told the outlet.

A LendingTree report indicates that more than half of Gen Zers in the U.S. are currently engaged in side hustles. AI prompt engineering, which involves crafting queries to chatbots to elicit specific responses, can be a profitable opportunity.

As per ZipRecruiter, the average remuneration for AI tutors begins at around $30,000 annually, while full-time AI prompt engineers can earn up to $129,500.

Although a college degree is not a prerequisite to become an AI prompt engineer, practice and often certifications are essential to comprehend how large language models function.

Online certification programs from institutions like Vanderbilt University or IBM can aid in mastering the basics within a month.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s entrepreneurial journey began with selling garbage bags door-to-door at the age of 12. He later sold collectibles to earn extra money, which aided him in financing his education at Indiana University.

After a brief period in the banking sector post-college, Cuban ventured into entrepreneurship, selling his first company, MicroSolutions, for $6 million in 1990.

His second venture, Broadcast.com, was sold to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999, catapulting him into the billionaire’s club.

