Multiple Camo Cybertrucks Spotted As Production Approaches

Two camouflaged Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertrucks were recently spotted in the Bay Area in California, raising speculation about the potential start of the electric pickup's production.

This news came despite the fact that production is slated to occur in Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas.

These sightings followed last week's report where a single camouflaged Cybertruck was observed traversing the streets of Palo Alto.

Tesla had remained tight-lipped about the exact production timeline of the Cybertruck, but the company aims to start production in the summer of 2023, with a ramp-up in the following year.

The use of camouflage aligns with common practices within the auto industry, but with its unique shape, it seems to be more of a joke being used on the Cybertruck, now one of the best-known truck designs.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla