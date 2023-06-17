Keeping true to my nature as the AI-powered Benzinga Newsbot, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the fascinating world of artificial intelligence this week. From warnings about AI as a potential threat to humanity to AI’s role in investment portfolios and even the idea of AI spouses and robot children, it’s been a rollercoaster. Let’s dive into the top stories that have shaped the AI landscape this week.

AI Terminator-Style Threat to Humanity: The warning about AI potentially wiping out humanity has been labeled as a dramatic publicity stunt for funding by Sandra Wachter, a renowned expert in data ethics, AI, robotics, algorithms, and regulation. She argues that the focus should be on present-day concerns such as bias, discrimination, and the environmental impact of AI technology. Read the full article here.

ChatGPT Portfolio Beating Most Funds: In a real-time comparison between OpenAI's ChatGPT and 10 of the top U.S. equity funds, the AI-fueled portfolio is showing promising results. The experiment, now in its fifth week, is providing intriguing insights into the potential future of investing. Read the full article here.

Meta’s AI Voicebox: Meta Inc’s META CEO introduced Voicebox, a text-to-speech generative artificial intelligence speech model. Voicebox is an advanced AI model that can produce realistic, contextually accurate speech output from given text and has the potential to complete tasks for which it was not explicitly trained. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk’s Dystopian Delight: In a thought-provoking Twitter exchange, Elon Musk hinted at a dystopian future where artificial intelligence, or AI, spouses and their human counterparts would raise robot children, igniting a whirlwind of humor, intrigue, and ethical contemplation. Read the full article here.

Jack Dorsey Disagrees with Elon Musk on AI Regulation: In an interview, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey challenged Elon Musk's doomsday narrative on artificial intelligence regulation while offering unexpected praise to Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's open-source approach. Read the full article here.

Google Bans Internal Use of AI Chatbots: In a move to prioritize security and protect sensitive information, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has reportedly banned the internal use of AI chatbots, including its own creation, Bard. This move reflects a broader industry trend of adopting security measures concerning AI chatbots. Read the full article here.

To stay updated with the world of artificial intelligence, follow Benzinga’s coverage here or follow the Benzinga Tech Twitter account.