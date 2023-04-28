Back It Up Safely: Tesla AEB System Now Functions In Reverse, Offers Enhanced Protection At Higher Speeds

Tesla Inc TSLA has updated its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system as part of the 2023.12 software update, now enabling it to function while the vehicle is in reverse and increasing its operational speed range. The improvements, revealed in the updated owner's manual, showcase Tesla's commitment to refining the safety and performance of its vehicles.

The AEB system has been enhanced to calculate the distance from detected objects around the vehicle, not just in front. The operational speed range has also been expanded, with AEB now functioning between approximately 3 mph and 124 mph, as shared by Not A Tesla App.

Additionally, AEB is now capable of operating while the vehicle is in reverse, with no limitations mentioned regarding the availability of this feature outside of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta and across different regions.

These updates complement the previously reported ability of the system to recognize perpendicular threats. However, the owner's manual also highlights situations where AEB does not apply the brakes or stops applying them, such as during sharp steering wheel turns or when detected objects are no longer ahead.

