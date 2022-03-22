 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Graphic: How Giga Berlin Stacks Up Against Tesla's Other Factories
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 9:54pm   Comments
Share:
Graphic: How Giga Berlin Stacks Up Against Tesla's Other Factories

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has handed over to customers the first Model Y vehicles built at the newly finished Giga Berlin manufacturing plant in Germany.

The billionaire entrepreneur on Tuesday cut the ribbon at the EV maker’s first manufacturing plant outside the U.S. and China.

Giga Berlin has one production line with a capacity of 500,000 units per year and is expected to make the Model Y and reportedly, the Model 3 later. It will also produce its own 4680 battery cells and battery packs. It currently imports 2170 packs from Giga Shanghai.

Plans for Giga Berlin were first announced in 2019, and construction started a year later.

Here's what the factory at Berlin-Brandenburg looks like in comparison to the EV maker's other major plants:

Tesla’s latest manufacturing site is key to its plans to significantly ramp up production and sell an estimated 1.5 million this year and help it establish a stronger foothold in Europe and lower reliance on the Giga Shanghai plant. 

The Austin, Texas-based company is also set to add more capacity with another key facility this year — Giga Texas.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla, Graphic: Ramakrishnan M/Benzinga.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?
Is Tesla The New Ford? How To Trade The Reaction To Elon Musk Opening Giga Berlin
Etsy, Moderna Lead The S&P 500 Higher
This Tesla Did Not Have Wings, But Could It One Day?
What's Going On With Tesla Shares On Tuesday?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Giga BerlinNews Education Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com