Some Tesla Models S And X Owners Will Need to Pay Almost $2,000 If They Want Steam In Their Cars

When Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Refresh Model S was revealed back in June 2021, one of the features advertised was a Ryzen Processor that allowed PS5-level gaming within the car.

Once the cars were delivered though, this feature was not found in the vehicle.

Fast forward to today, and Tesla's 2022 holiday update is bringing Steam, a game launcher and purchasing program, to the Model S and X, finally enabling the gaming experience that was promised — but with one small caveat.

Even though the feature was described for 2021 vehicles, only 2022 or later Models S and X have the required hardware to enable gameplay in the vehicles.

On Twitter, company CEO Elon Musk tweeted a retrofit will be available.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

Now a few days later, a response from Tesla service revealed the price of the upgrade would be $1,990.75 to add a feature that was demonstrated on the original vehicles.

*This is not my car* FWIW @elonmusk @Tesla don’t think this is fair at ALL! you guys fully showed off PS5 level gaming on the refreshed S. I think that was on the quarterly call back in February 21. Now you want us early ppl to pay 2k more now? @WholeMarsBlog @MKBHD @DirtyTesLa pic.twitter.com/eBeYmq30Bc — SLR... Ty-Holland (@SP_LimitReviews) December 16, 2022

Owners do not seem happy with this development. From the replies on Twitter, it seemed many of them expected this feature to be available on their 2021 models since it was announced before purchasing their cars.

Photo: Model S interior, courtesy of Tesla