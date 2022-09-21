Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Bring 'Ecological Paradise' To Gigafactory Texas

Tesla Inc's TSLA Gigafactory Texas is a massive factory purpose-built to pump out as many electric vehicles (and related products) in the most efficient way possible. The factory opened earlier this year, but construction will continue for quite some time as the massive footprint allows the company to grow its manufacturing effort over the next several years.

But it's not all work and no play. As shared by Teslarati, Tesla has filed for a new 500,000 square-foot expansion of the factory. And this time it's to add an "ecological paradise," as CEO Elon Musk shared on Twitter.

Ecological paradise plans from south portion of Giga Texas to river look great, however we must first get the factory financially on its feet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2022

But before the company can have its fun, Musk shared that the factory must get "financially on its feet." The ramp-up of the 4680 battery cells and Model Y at Giga Texas have been slower than anticipated, and the company will need to get the number of batteries and vehicles produced higher before the factory itself is turning a profit.

Photo courtesy of Tesla