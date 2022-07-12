 Skip to main content

This Car Was China's Best Selling Passenger Vehicle In June

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2022 12:15pm
Less than three years after opening Gigafactory Shanghai in China, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) set a record with its Model Y all-electric SUV.

What Happened: According to Drive Tesla Canada, the Model Y was the best overall selling passenger vehicle in China for June 2022. This includes all gas cars for sale (although China has great EV incentives) and other, much lower-cost vehicles.

The total number of deliveries for the Model Y according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) was 52,557.

Why It Matters: The Elon Musk-led car manufacturer has set records as being the best-selling electric vehicle in many regions over many time frames. But the EV maker was still ramping up, so selling more of its electric vehicles than competing gas cars was difficult, if not impossible.

This latest news shows the Tesla Model Y is well on its way to becoming the best-selling vehicle on Earth, which is a prediction Musk made at the start of Model Y production. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech

