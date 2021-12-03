Tesla Model Y Wins 'People's Favorite' Award In Norway For 2022

This year, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y started outselling the Model 3 in China. CEO Elon Musk expects the Model Y could be the best selling vehicle world wide by 2023.

Now, as shared by Tesmanian, the love is already starting to show in Norway. Not only is the Model Y the third-best selling EV in the country, it won the 2022 People's Favorite Award in Norway.

According to registration data, 5,931 vehicles have been sold. This number brings the car into third place amongst all EVs sold in 11 months of 2021, even though it's only been on sale in the country for just over three months of 2021.

Tesla is quickly expanding Model Y production capacity. Gigafactory Shanghai has recently seen additions to assist with production. The company is also finishing up Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, both of which will start producing Model Y as the first vehicle off the assembly line.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla