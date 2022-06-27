 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hawaii To Shut Down Last Coal Plant To Make Way For Tesla's Giant Battery

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2022 5:16pm   Comments
Share:
Hawaii To Shut Down Last Coal Plant To Make Way For Tesla's Giant Battery

In the march to sustainable energy, the old energy production methods may one day be replaced by green, zero-emission technologies. The state of Hawaii is taking the next step in its goal for zero-emission energy production and storage using Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Megapack industrial-scale batteries.

As shared by Electrek, Tesla's Megapacks are on their way to the state of Hawaii which will result in the island's last coal power plant shutting down for good.

While Hawaii has the largest amount of solar production per capita in the U.S., it needs a place to store some of that energy for times when the sun doesn't shine. 

Tesla has been working with Hawaiian Electric to help set up battery storage systems for years. Once finished, the energy storage facility will be one of the largest in the world at 185 megawatts/​565 megawatt-hours. This battery system should be able to output full power for around three hours continuously. Of course, while the sun is shining, it will either be putting out much less than peak power or even being charged off excess solar power. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla, Rivian and NIO See Estimates and Price Targets Slash By Mizuho Post Battery Industry Call
What Are Whales Doing With Tesla
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Spinoff Shiba Inu (SHIB) Or Bitcoin?
Another Player Goes Aggressive On EV Charging Market Thanks To Tesla
Tesla To $1,150? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Green Energy Megapack zero-emissionsTech Best of Benzinga