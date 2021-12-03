 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Picture Shows Over $300M Worth of Tesla's Megapack Battery Storage At Gigafactory Nevada

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
Picture Shows Over $300M Worth of Tesla's Megapack Battery Storage At Gigafactory Nevada

While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is best known for its electric cars, the company also produces energy production and storage products. The company's Megapack is industrial-sized storage that can be scaled up to power small cities with stored solar energy.

While supply chain issues have made building anything with batteries a difficult task, it seems Tesla has amassed quite a few of the Megapacks. Sawyer Merritt on Twitter shared a picture outside of Tesla's Gigafactory Nevada showing almost 250 Megapacks, valued at over $300 million, seemingly ready for delivery

Tesla describes the Megapack as a large-scale, rechargeable lithium-ion battery stationary energy-storage product. The batteries can be used to store excess solar power for use at night or on dark days. The Megapacks can also act as a power source in case of a grid outage, allowing operations to continue even when the grid is down. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Model Y Wins 'People's Favorite' Award In Norway For 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla's First Cybertrucks Will Be Quad Motor, 4-Wheel Steering And Other Updates
What's Going On With Tesla's Stock?
Tesla Recalls Giga Shanghai-Made Model Y Vehicles: What You Need to Know
U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls Despite Low Jobs Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs lithium-ion battery Megapack Sawyer MerrittTech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com