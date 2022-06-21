 Skip to main content

Tesla Tops The List Of Most Made-In-America Cars: What You Need To Know

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
The annual cars.com "American-Made Index," which lists the vehicles that are most made in the U.S., has been released and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is dominating the chart.

While Tesla's Model 3 lost the top spot it had in 2021, it was overtaken this year by the Tesla Model Y, sending the Model 3 to No. 2 2, which used to be held by the Ford Mustang.

Out of the top six most made-in-American vehicles, Tesla has four of those spots, representing all available cars offered by the Texas based automaker. The top six list can be seen below.

  • 1. Tesla Model Y
  • 2. Tesla Model 3
  • 3. Lincoln Corsair
  • 4. Honda Passport
  • 5. Tesla Model X
  • 6. Tesla Model S

Tesla's Model S and X luxury vehicles round out the top six, although they did not place last year as they were in the midst of a refresh and scarcely available. 

Despite this, earlier this year it was a running theme that U.S. President Joe Biden would not acknowledge Tesla when giving speeches talking about electric vehicles. That was put to an end in February when Biden finally mentioned Tesla by name

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

