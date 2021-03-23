Elon Musk Confirms Refreshed Tesla Model S Will Bring Back 7 Seat Option

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Sedan used to have a seven seater option. Customers could select the option when building the vehicle on Tesla's site with the two jumper seats in the back of the car, which was great to fit two children. These seats were discontinued, but in an October 2020 tweet responding to a question about a return of the seats, CEO Elon Musk said "You never know."

Now it seems that 7 seat option will be returning to the Model S refresh, although there is currently no option available on Tesla's site.

When touting the impressive specs of the Plaid Model S, Musk said the Plaid S will be the first production car to achieve a 0 to 60 under two seconds, while also having four doors and seven seats.

"The new Plaid S is our best car ever. Will be first production car to achieve 0-60mph in under 2 secs & it has four doors & seats up to 7 people."

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2021

Tesla's Model S refresh was expected to start deliveries in February or March according to Musk, but no known deliveries have happened yet. The long range Model S has a range of 412 miles, while the Plaid version has a range of 390 miles. The Model S starts at $79,990, and the top trim Plaid Plus, available at the end of 2021, costs $149,900 with a range of 520+ miles.