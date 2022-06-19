 Skip to main content

A 2014 Tesla Has Surpassed 1 Million Miles Driven, But One Component Had To Be Replace 8 Times

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2022 8:37am   Comments
One concern about electric vehicles is battery longevity. As the battery is used, charged, and discharged, its useful life is depleted. This is seen in cell phones. Many cell phone users notice that their battery doesn't last quite as long after 2 or 3 years of use.

But a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owner is putting that fear to rest, along with assuring the rest of a Tesla vehicle is up to the task of adding hundreds of thousands of miles to the odometer. As shared by Teslarati, Model S owner Hansjörg von Gemmingen has passed the 1 million mile mark on the Odometer of his Tesla Model S. But not all the original parts made it to the 1 million mile mark.

First, Gemmingen's battery was replaced at 746,000 miles, still quite the feat when many believe electric car batteries won't last 100,000 miles.

Also Read: Tesla Hikes Prices Yet Again, Nio Stock Gets Going With New Vehicle Launch, Toyota At Odds With Shareholders: Week's Top News From EV Industry

He is still using the second battery, meaning his current battery has over 250,000 miles of driven distance. Although, Gemmingen acknowledges that he has also had the electric motor replaced 8 times. Luckily, the Model S has an 8 year, unlimited mile warranty on these parts, so they were all covered under warranty. 

Next, Gemmingen is planning on purchasing his next EV. He is pondering buying the Lucid Air, and setting new all electric records.

