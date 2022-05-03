Tesla Recalls And Replaces One Customer's Model X

While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had quite a number of recalls in the past year, almost all of them have been remedied by a simple over-the-air software update, which many owners received within days of the recall being announced.

But this latest recall caused Tesla to replace one customer's entire car.

In a story shared by Drive Tesla Canada, one owner's Model X was missing a bracket that reinforced the body under the rear passenger seats. The Model X was originally made without this bracket, and without it, the vehicle does not pass minimum load safety requirements, therefore the EV was recalled.

The Model X was one of a few pre-production five-seat variants of the Model X, which are still very rare to see in the wild. For now, Tesla is mostly delivering the more expensive six-seat variant.

The owner of the five-seater was able to return their Model X and got a brand new vehicle for the trouble.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc.