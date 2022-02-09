Tesla Issues Another Recall, This Time To Address Software Error Impacting Windshield Defrosting

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to grapple with recall woes and filed its fifth recall of the year Wednesday.

What Happened: Tesla is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the U.S. due to a software error that could impair windshield defrosting, Reuters reported, citing a filling with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday.

The recall will impact some 2021-2022 Model 3, Model 3 and Model X vehicles, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

The company reportedly stated the software error will lead to unintentional opening of the heat pump and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. This could reduce the windshield visibility in certain conditions, increasing the risk of collision, it added.

Tesla said it isn't aware of any injuries or crashes related to the said issue. The company reportedly will release an over-the-air update to tackle the issue.

Why It's Important: At the start of February, Tesla recalled 817,999 cars due to a flaw that causes the seatbelt chimes to malfunction. Also in February, the EV maker recalled 53,822 vehicles in the U.S. equipped with FSD beta software that allows rolling stops. These are on top of multiple recalls the company issued in 2021.

a report released by Tesla in mid-January points toward favorable accident statistics for Tesla's vehicles relative to the overall average number for the U.S.

Negative headlines regarding quality and safety do not bode well for Tesla, especially as the EV market gets crowded and competition intensifies.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were trading 1.18% higher at $932.87 Wednesday morning.

