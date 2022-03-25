Here's Why Tesla Recalled 947 Vehicles in US: Reuters
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recalled 947 vehicles in the U.S., Reuters reports citing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- On December 19, Tesla deployed firmware to a limited number of vehicles. However, its fleet monitoring tool soon "identified an abnormal frequency of computer resets among Model 3 vehicles" with that update as per the recall notice dated March 18.
- The vehicles did not comply with a federal safety standard on rear visibility, NHTSA inferred.
- Tesla looked to perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue.
- The recall covered some 2018-2019 Model S, Model X, and 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5 and operating specific firmware releases.
- NHTSA saw a delayed rearview camera image reduced the driver's rearview, increasing the chances of a crash.
- Tesla admitted that an engineering investigation into the condition identified a software error.
- Tesla reasoned that the recall signified immense caution to recognize the potential presence of noncompliance in affected vehicles.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.05% at $1,003.30 on the last check Friday.
