Base Model Y Delivery Dates Slip Further Into 2023: Here's How Long You'll Have To Wait

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 5:36pm   Comments
Base Model Y Delivery Dates Slip Further Into 2023: Here's How Long You'll Have To Wait

Getting your hands on a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle is continuing to be difficult amid supply shortages. The company is doing its best to increase production of all models but said in the latest earnings call it expects production to continue to be negatively affected throughout 2022. 

Due to a combination of high demand and supply chain issues, Tesla is again moving back estimated delivery dates on its most popular vehicle, the Model Y.

As shared by Sawyer Merritt on Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), the new delivery dates are as follows:

  • Base Model Y Long Range: February 2023 - May 2023 (from January 2023 - April 2023)
  • Model Y Long Range (with induction wheels): November 2022 - February 2023 (from October 2022 - January 2023)
  • Model Y Performance: Now, June 2022 - August 2022

As discovered in March, adding the $12,000 FSD software package may help speed up the delivery of a car. Tesla's Model S and X also have some delivery dates estimated out into 2023 depending on what trim options are selected.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EV Model YNews Tech Best of Benzinga

