Tesla Begins Prioritizing Some Orders For Quicker Delivery When Full Self-Driving is Purchased

As gas prices continue to increase, the interest and demand for electric vehicles such as those made by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) goes up as well. As delivery estimates get pushed further out, Tesla is looking for ways to prioritize orders to the most profitable vehicles.

Delivery estimates for a base-level Model 3 are August 2022. But by adding the $12,000 full self-driving (FSD) software option, that delivery estimate is accelerated to May.

The Model Y is even more dramatic. A base-level Model Y has a delivery estimate of December 2022, but by selecting the FSD the EV could be delivered in May.

These faster delivery times do not translate to the Model S or Model X, which do not see estimated delivery times change when the software is added or removed.

Tesla has continued to increase the price of the FSD software. A few months ago, it was only $10,000, then Tesla raised it by $2,000.

It is estimated the take rate of FSD is not very high. This could be one way to increase it, while also raising the amount of profit made on each vehicle sold.

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.